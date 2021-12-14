The Biggest Copyright Rulings Of 2021

By Tiffany Hu (December 14, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- While Google's victory over Oracle at the U.S. Supreme Court made the biggest splash this year, appellate and district courts delivered a stream of noteworthy copyright decisions, including disputes over embedded Instagram posts and the "Friday the 13th" horror franchise. Here are Law360's picks for the top copyright rulings of 2021. Google v. Oracle The Supreme Court's April ruling that Google made fair use of Oracle's Java software code in its Android software system finally closed the book on the companies' multibillion-dollar, yearslong copyright battle. In a 6-2 ruling, the justices said Google did not infringe Oracle's copyrights when it used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS