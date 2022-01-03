California Cases To Watch In 2022

By Dorothy Atkins (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Attorneys watching litigation in the Golden State expect white-collar prosecutions to jump in 2022, and they're keeping a close eye on landmark cases playing out in appellate courts, including the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's pay equity fight, landmark antitrust suits and multiple high-stakes insurance disputes. Here's a look at some major legal fights attorneys in California and beyond will be following closely this year. U.S. Women's Soccer Team Takes Pay Equity Fight to Ninth Circuit In the spring, the Ninth Circuit is set to hear oral arguments in the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's high-profile appeal of the dismissal of its $66.7 million...

