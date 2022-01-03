Retail Cases To Watch In 2022

By Hailey Konnath (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- A slew of cases is poised to keep the retail industry busy in 2022, including high-stakes appeals stemming from antitrust litigation over Apple and Google's app stores, disputes with landlords over rent during the peak of COVID-19 closures and fallout from data breaches. Here are the cases that retail attorneys should be watching in the new year. Apple and Google's App Stores Face Antitrust Challenges Both Apple and Google are battling high-profile challenges to their respective App Store and Google Play policies, part of a broader antitrust movement over how tech giants work with app developers. The companies are accused of...

