Top 10 SALT Developments Of 2021: Part 1

By Chuck Jones, Lori Stolly and Patrick Skeehan (December 17, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Last year, we noted that the most die-hard state and local tax, or SALT, experts wouldn't remember the top SALT stories of 2020 because of the titanic effects of the pandemic. We began 2021 with the promise of widespread vaccines and optimism that our economy could fully reopen and our society could fully interact again. And perhaps a little healing of our body politic could occur as we returned to normal. Unfortunately, even before the vaccines came, just six days into the new year, our nation's capital was breached by protestors in an effort to overturn the presidential election results being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS