Purdue Asks To Keep Lawsuits Frozen Pending Ch. 11 Appeal

By Leslie Pappas (December 21, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma LP has asked a bankruptcy court to maintain a two-year freeze on more than 2,600 opioid-related lawsuits to give the company time to regroup after a New York federal court found its Chapter 11 reorganization plan invalid. In a motion filed late Monday, Purdue asked to extend a preliminary injunction to Feb. 1, 2022, to give it time to appeal the ruling and salvage the plan. "A return to the pre-injunction litigation landscape now would be particularly disastrous," Purdue said in a memorandum of law filed with the court. "Supporting creditors may very well determine they have no choice...

