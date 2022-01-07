UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (January 7, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen Honda UK's £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) pension fund sue its asset manger, a defunct futures fund take aim at Citibank and Euroclear, and the former and current owners of Newcastle United Football Club go head to head over a loan deal. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services National Westminster Bank PLC v. Ali (trading as Crumpsall Solicitors) U.K. lender NatWest, which is part of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group, filed a Part 7 claim on Jan. 7 against Crumpsall Solicitors. NatWest is represented by Eversheds Sutherland. The case is National Westminster Bank...

