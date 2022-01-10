How State High Courts Are Ruling On Consent To Jurisdiction

By Jayne Risk and Neal Kronley (January 10, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- In late 2021, state high courts in New York, New Mexico and Pennsylvania held that corporate defendants are not subject to personal jurisdiction for any claim based upon their registration to do business in those states. These decisions were issued shortly after the Georgia Supreme Court held the opposite: that a corporation was subject to general personal jurisdiction because the corporate defendant is registered and authorized to do business in Georgia. For corporations large and small seeking to conduct business in these and other states, the decisions implicate whether a corporate defendant will be subject to suit for claims unconnected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS