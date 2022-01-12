US, States Oppose Effort To Leave Trump Water Rule Intact

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 12, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- The federal government and a group of blue states Tuesday asked the Ninth Circuit not to block a California federal judge's ruling that struck down a Trump-era water rule that restricted state and tribal authority to deny permits under the Clean Water Act. The lower court's ruling has been challenged by energy industry organizations and a coalition of Republican-led states, and they've asked the appeals court to stay U.S. District Judge William Alsup's decision pending the outcome of that litigation. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said staying Judge Alsup's ruling isn't warranted in this case. "Intervenor-defendants cannot establish a strong...

