States Ask DC Circ. To Revive Facebook Antitrust Case

By Hannah Albarazi (January 14, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A coalition of 48 attorneys general urged the D.C. Circuit in an appeal brief Friday to revive their lawsuit accusing Facebook of illegally monopolizing personal social networking services through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, just days after a parallel suit from federal enforcers survived a dismissal bid. A coalition composed of nearly every attorneys general in the U.S. asked the D.C. Circuit Friday to revive their antitrust claims against Meta, formerly known as Facebook. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) New York Attorney General Letitia James — who is helping lead the coalition of attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS