Google Play Antitrust Cases Set For January 2023 Trial

By Craig Clough (January 18, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- Google and parties suing it for allegedly monopolizing its Android Play Store have agreed to a January 2023 trial, according to a joint statement filed by the parties on Friday in California federal court on the multidistrict litigation. The Jan. 30, 2023, trial date is later than both parties previously suggested. Over the summer, Google proposed an October trial, while the plaintiffs pushed for one in September. There are still some outstanding issues, including whether Google's counterclaims against Fortnite maker Epic Games should be part of the liability trial with all of the other plaintiffs, which should be "informed by factual evidence still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS