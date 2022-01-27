141 Law Firms Honored For LGBTQ+ Equality

By Steven Lerner (January 27, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- The number of U.S. law firms receiving a perfect score for LGBTQ+ equality has increased since a report last year, indicating that the legal industry has further advanced workplace protections. The findings were in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual Corporate Equality Index, or CEI, a benchmarking survey and report on policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees, released Thursday. A record 842 businesses earned the CEI's top score of 100, including 141 law firms, that have been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. Last year, 135 law firms received the honor. All together, 166 law firms were...

