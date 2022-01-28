Purdue's Appeal On Ch. 11 Releases Fast-Tracked By 2nd Circ.

By Vince Sullivan (January 28, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel has expedited the appeal of Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan, setting a briefing schedule in the fight over third-party releases that will culminate in oral arguments in April. In a short order, the panel said late Thursday it would accept the interlocutory appeal of Purdue as it seeks to reverse a federal judge's ruling that vacated its plan in December and held that bankruptcy courts lack the statutory authority to approve the releases that form the backbone of the company's reorganization plan. "The parties shall address any and all issues bearing on the legal authority of the...

