Purdue Asks For New Extension On Opioid Suit Freeze

By Nathan Hale (February 4, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma has asked a New York bankruptcy judge for another extension on the opioid litigation injunction that has been in place since it filed for bankruptcy, citing word that a settlement agreement is near on a modified reorganization plan and the considerable work that would follow. In a motion filed Thursday, the pharmaceuticals giant asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain to enter a 14-day bridge order extending what has been a two-year freeze on more than 2,600 opioid-related lawsuits from its current expiration on Feb. 17 to instead run through March 3. The company cited ongoing mediation that Judge...

