Canadian Entities Seek Late Appeal In Purdue Ch. 11 Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 8, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- Canadian entities are seeking permission to file a late appeal to a New York federal court ruling that vacated Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan, saying Tuesday there are unresolved issues related to their claims that won't be covered by the drugmaker's challenge in the Second Circuit. The group members, including First Nations people and Canadian municipalities, were among appellants who challenged the bankruptcy court's confirmation of the multibillion-dollar plan because it provides releases to members of the Sackler family who had been involved in the management of Purdue while the company was aggressively marketing the controversial opioid medication OxyContin. In December...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS