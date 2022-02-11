Google Calls 300 Potential DOJ, AG Witnesses 'A Fake List'

By Bryan Koenig (February 11, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- State and federal antitrust enforcers may have to winnow down their lists of potential witnesses to call in a case accusing Google of monopolizing search and search advertising after the technology giant complained to a D.C. federal judge Friday of an overwhelming initial tally from the government. During a remote status conference, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the parties to confer to discuss dates by which they might identify witnesses likely to be called at trial, although the judge emphasized the importance of flexibility in the face of U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general concerns that...

