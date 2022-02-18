Sacklers Offer Another $1.6B For Purdue Ch. 11 Settlement

By Rick Archer (February 18, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- The mediator overseeing negotiations for a new Chapter 11 plan for Purdue Pharma reported Friday that the drugmaker's former owners in the Sackler family have agreed to add more than $1.6 billion to the $4.3 billion settlement they would have paid under the company's prior, scuttled bankruptcy plan. In her report filed with the New York bankruptcy court, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman said the proposal has been accepted by most but not all of the nine state governments engaged in the mediation with the Sacklers and Purdue and asked that the mediation be extended to the end of February...

