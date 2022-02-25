ABI Panelists, US Chamber Support Ch. 11 3rd-Party Releases

By Rick Archer (February 25, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and former heads of an American Bankruptcy Institute bankruptcy reform commission urged a Second Circuit panel on Thursday to rule that third-party releases are permissible when it considers Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan. In separate amicus briefs filed with the court, both the Chamber and the former ABI commission chairs said a district court erred when it unraveled Purdue's Chapter 11 plan based on the argument that the bankruptcy judge who approved the plan did not have the authority to force opioid claimants to release their claims against nonbankrupt parties. "Pursuant to the plain meaning of...

