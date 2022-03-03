Purdue Reaches Final Terms On New $5.5B Ch. 11 Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (March 3, 2022, 11:54 AM EST) -- The mediator running negotiations between bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma LP and the nine states that opposed its vacated Chapter 11 plan announced they have agreed to a new deal that will see contributions from the members of the Sackler family that own the debtor increase to at least $5.5 billion. Purdue Pharma and the nine states that opposed its Chapter 11 plan have agreed to a new deal. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) In a report filed Thursday morning, mediator U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman said negotiations continued around the clock earlier this week after the mediation deadlines were repeatedly extended by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS