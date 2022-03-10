Opioid Victims Get Chance To Confront Sacklers In Court

By Vince Sullivan (March 10, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- For the first time, members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma faced testimony about the human cost of the company's painkiller OxyContin, as 26 victims and survivors of the national opioid crisis gathered in New York bankruptcy court Thursday to tell their stories of loss and pain from addiction. The opportunity to address three members of the Sackler family came at the recommendation of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman, who served as the mediator between Purdue, the Sacklers and the nine states that appealed the company's Chapter 11 plan earlier this year. She ultimately shepherded the parties to a new...

