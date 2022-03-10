IP Forecast: Cox To Take Another Swing At $1B Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (March 10, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Internet giant Cox Communications is set to argue next week before a Virginia federal court that it shouldn't have to pay record labels $1 billion to cover online piracy losses because the labels allegedly lied about the evidence that supported the verdict. On March 18, Cox will move forward with its latest argument against a 2019 jury verdict that Sony, Universal, Warner and other labels won over losses traced to the pirating of more than 10,000 musical works. Cox wants U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady to give the company a new trial. Because Cox is also in the middle of appealing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS