Ex-Gov. Can't Plead Blanket Fifth In Flint Water Trial

By Cara Salvatore (March 21, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and others facing criminal charges in the Flint water crisis can't quash subpoenas in an ongoing civil trial despite their request for blanket Fifth Amendment protection, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied the former governor's and four other officials' motions to release them from having to testify in the current civil trial. It involves four Flint children's claims that two water engineering contractors working for the city, Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam, neglected a professional obligation to warn of lead corrosion that a new water source, the Flint...

