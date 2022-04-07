DOJ Says Google's 8,000 New Releases Show Privilege Abuse

By Dave Simpson (April 7, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- In the week after the U.S. Department of Justice accused Google of training employees to help shield documents from discovery by making them appear privileged, the search giant released more than 8,000 documents it previously wrongly withheld, the agency said in a brief supporting its sanction bid. In the brief, which was filed April 1 but unsealed Thursday, the DOJ said that the release of the documents are among tens of thousands that include unnecessary correspondences with in-house attorneys and have been tardily deprivileged. The eventual release of the documents shows the "sprawling and significant" scope of Google's discovery misconduct in the antitrust...

