Google's 'Privilege' Labeling Unlikely To Yield Sanctions

By Bryan Koenig (April 8, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge indicated Friday he's unlikely to sanction Google based on U.S. Department of Justice allegations that the search giant trained employees to help shield documents from discovery by making them appear privileged, asserting during a hearing that there's no precedent for punishing pre-litigation conduct. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta did not issue a ruling during the hearing, which had the distinction of being a rare D.C. District Court session held in person, but he questioned whether the training actually harmed the DOJ's online search and search advertising monopolization case. Judge Mehta asserted he'd almost certainly be overturned...

