Google, DOJ Asked To Submit More Info In Privilege Row

By Dave Simpson (April 12, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge reiterated Tuesday that he is skeptical he can sanction Google based on U.S. Department of Justice allegations that the search giant trained employees to help shield documents from discovery by making them appear privileged, but asked the parties to submit more information. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta asked the parties to submit examples of cases that would support their positions as they relate to his ability, or inability, to punish parties for prelitigation conduct in the antitrust case. "To be clear, this is not a request for additional briefing," he said. "The parties should simply identify...

