Report Says McKinsey Hid Conflicts In Advising FDA, Purdue

By Adam Lidgett (April 13, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Top McKinsey & Co. consultants were doing work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at the same time they were providing opioid marketing advice to Purdue Pharma LP and other drugmakers, federal lawmakers said in a new report that looked into alleged conflicts of interest. McKinsey — which has been accused in multidistrict litigation of masterminding narcotic painkiller marketing for Purdue Pharma and other drug companies — had about three dozen contracts with the FDA where consultants were also advising Purdue or had worked for Purdue before, according to the report released Wednesday from the House Committee on Oversight and...

