Top Schools Look To Duck Financial Aid Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (April 18, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen top private universities, including Brown, Duke and Yale, have urged an Illinois federal court to toss a suit accusing them of conspiring to limit financial aid, arguing they have an exemption from antitrust laws to work together on the process for offering aid. The seventeen schools filed a joint motion to dismiss the case on Friday, contending that Congress passed a law in the mid-1990s that allows universities to collaborate on certain aspects of financial aid offerings as long as they don't use a student's financial need when making admission decisions. The collaboration was intended to encourage "common...

