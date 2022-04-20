Google IDs 0 Cases Backing Sanctions Power; DOJ Finds 15

By Bryan Koenig (April 20, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department and Google provided dramatically different responses to a D.C. federal judge's request for examples of court sanctions that could help determine whether the company can be punished for allegedly training employees to hide evidence of supposed monopolistic practices behind privilege claims. Google for its part said Tuesday "it is not aware of any reported decision" in which courts punished prelitigation practices "involving conduct relating to privilege issues" or where judges issued sanctions that "categorically" removed privilege safeguards — as the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking here. Google said it could find no such sanctions absent "bad-faith litigation...

