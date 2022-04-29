Purdue Tells 2nd Circ. 30 Years Of Precedent Back Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (April 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Purdue Pharma LP defended the company's Chapter 11 plan Friday to the Second Circuit, arguing that more than three decades of case law in the circuit permits the releases in the plan that extinguish third-party claims against the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue. During oral arguments, Purdue attorney Marshall S. Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP said the circuit court panel should reverse a New York federal court ruling that vacated Purdue's confirmed Chapter 11 plan because a long line of cases in the circuit have previously found a bankruptcy court has the statutory authority...

