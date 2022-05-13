No Sanctions For Google's 'Privilege' Labeling

By Bryan Koenig (May 13, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused to sanction Google based on the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations of the tech giant training employees to hide evidence of supposed monopolistic practices behind privilege claims, having previously indicated he believes he lacks the authority to punish prelitigation conduct. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's minute order late Thursday cited reasoning given from the bench during a status conference earlier that day. The DOJ had argued the court had the power to issue sanctions, but Judge Mehta was not convinced by the government citing 15 cases it said supported the court's "inherent authority" to punish prelitigation conduct...

