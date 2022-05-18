States, Green Groups Look To Restart Water Rule Challenge

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 18, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Blue states, green groups and tribes that are challenging a Trump-era Clean Water Act rule are trying an unusual procedural move that could allow them to restart their case in federal district court and bypass an appeal that's currently underway in the Ninth Circuit. The coalition is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to overturn a 2020 rule that restricted states' and tribes' authority to deny permits for projects such as pipelines under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. They convinced California's U.S. District Judge William Alsup to vacate the rule, but the U.S. Supreme Court reversed him, siding with...

