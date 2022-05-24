Ford Inks $19.2M Deal To End States' False Ad Claims

By Morgan Conley (May 24, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. agreed to pay $19.2 million in a multistate settlement to end allegations that it misled consumers about the fuel efficiency of a hybrid car model and the hauling capabilities of its heavy-duty truck line, several state attorneys general announced Tuesday. The settlement agreement reached with 39 states and the District of Columbia resolves allegations that the company overstated the fuel efficiency of its C-Max Hybrid vehicles for the 2013 and 2014 model years and misrepresented that payload capacity for its 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Under the terms of the deal, an executive committee made up of the...

