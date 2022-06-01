EPA Opposes Effort To Restart Water Rule Challenge

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 1, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Republican-led states and energy industry groups on Tuesday urged a California federal judge to let an appeal of his decision to strike down a Trump-era Clean Water Act rule play out in the Ninth Circuit. Democratic-led states, green groups and tribes have made an unusual procedural request of U.S. District Judge William Alsup that would, if successful, transfer the litigation from the Ninth Circuit — where the judge's decision is on appeal — back to his court. But the EPA and industry groups including the National Hydropower Association say the legal gambit should be rejected....

