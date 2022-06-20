Top Immigration Cases In 2022: Midyear Review

By Mike LaSusa (June 20, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The federal courts handed down several important immigration rulings this year on issues ranging from border agents' personal liability for constitutional violations to California's authority to ban private immigration detention facilities. Here, Law360 takes a look at the most significant immigration decisions from the first half of 2022. Patel v. Garland The U.S. Supreme Court raised the stakes this year for noncitizens in immigration court proceedings, ruling that federal courts may not review factual findings made by immigration officers while considering requests for deportation relief. In a 5-4 ruling handed down in May, the justices found that appeals courts cannot review decisions...

