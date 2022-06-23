Employer Abortion Policy Considerations In A Post-Roe World

By Meredith Kirshenbaum (June 23, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A few weeks ago, Starbucks Corp. joined a growing list of companies offering a unique new employee benefit: support for employee access to abortion. Starbucks' decision, and that of companies throughout the country including Tesla Inc., Citigroup Inc., Apple Inc., Yelp Inc., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., follows in the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. If Roe v. Wade is in fact overturned, the Guttmacher Institute has hypothesized that just over half of the country's states "are certain or likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS