Feds Scrap Trade Secrets Case Against Ex-ADI Worker's Wife

By Chris Villani (June 29, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston dismissed charges against the wife of a former Analog Devices Inc. engineer after the husband largely beat a case alleging he stole company trade secrets to jump-start his own computer chip business. Citing the lopsided ratio of not guilty verdicts returned against Haoyang Yu in May, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Tuesday dropped wire fraud charges against Yanzhi Chen related to what prosecutors claimed was Yu's plot to boost hundreds of sensitive files from ADI and deposit them into his personal Google account. The jury found Yu guilty of a single count of possessing a stolen ADI...

