Google To Pay $90M In Antitrust Deal With Smaller Developers

By Matthew Perlman (July 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Google Inc.'s deal with smaller developers in a lawsuit in California federal court alleging its Play Store policies violate antitrust law includes a $90 million settlement fund in addition to commitments on fees and other issues. Google and the proposed class of developers revealed the terms of the pact in a motion seeking its approval on Thursday, after informing the court in May that they had reached a tentative agreement. The settlement fund covers developers that earn $2 million or less annually from Google's Play Store, which the motion said includes about 48,000 U.S. developers of software for the Android operating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS