Trump Water Rule Too Damaging For Appeal, 9th Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (July 7, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Challengers to a Trump-era water regulation said the Ninth Circuit should either affirm an order vacating that rule or toss an earlier remand entirely, arguing the stakes are too high to let it stay in place as the government tinkers. Democratic-led states including California and Washington, environmental groups and Native American tribes that challenged a 2020 rule restricting state and tribal authority to deny permits for projects such as pipelines said in a brief filed Wednesday the district court had the authority to vacate the rule in question. Doing so allowed the plaintiffs to avoid complying with a "legally defective and...

