Personal Injury, Med Mal Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Y. Peter Kang (July 11, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A California high court case over employer liability in connection with "take-home COVID" claims and an imminent trial in the Kobe Bryant crash site photos suit are among the cases injury and malpractice attorneys will be following in the second half of 2022. Here, Law360 looks at the top medical malpractice and personal injury cases to watch. Calif. Justices To Weigh 'Take-Home COVID' Employer Liability The California Supreme Court will answer certified questions posed by the Ninth Circuit over so-called take-home COVID, which will determine whether companies can be held liable for not doing enough to stop COVID-19 from spreading to...

