UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (July 15, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- This week in London has seen Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc hoping for a successful landing in a breach of contract claim against Swissport, mapping and surveying company Getmapping taking off in a claim against Oxford Aviation Services, and a Gatwick airport hotel joining three other hotels in checking in to a claim against insurer Liberty Mutual. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Ryohin Keikaku Europe Ltd. and another v. Starling Bank Ltd. Japanese retailer MUJI and its subsidiary Ryohin Keikaku filed a commercial fraud claim against digital-only bank Starling. The Part 8...

