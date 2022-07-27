States Urge Alsup To Ask 9th Circ. For Water Rule Suit Restart

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 27, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Blue states and others challenging a Trump-era Clean Water Act rule urged U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday to send a rare statement to the Ninth Circuit that might allow them to sidestep an appeal, restart their merits case in his court and prevent "irreparable" harm to their water quality. The coalition of states, environmental groups and Native American tribes are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to overturn a 2020 rule that restricted states' and tribes' authority to deny permits for projects such as pipelines under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. They convinced California's Judge Alsup to...

