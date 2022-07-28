3M Earplug Suits Lead To Ch. 11, Talc Claims To Be Estimated

By Vince Sullivan (July 28, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Military veteran claims pushed earplug maker and 3M unit Aearo into bankruptcy, a New Jersey judge ordered an estimation process for talc claims in the Chapter 11 of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit and the founders of bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are not responding to subpoenas. This is the week in bankruptcy: New Mass Tort Case Indiana-based Aearo filed for Chapter 11, saying the move was brought on by multidistrict litigation pending in Florida federal court in which tens of thousands of military veterans and service members allege they sustained hearing loss because Aearo and parent company 3M...

