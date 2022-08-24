DOJ Wants 'Raw' Google Data To Ensure No Cherry-Picking

By Bryan Koenig (August 24, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice battled Google in a D.C. federal court hearing Wednesday over access to "raw" search data sought to ensure the technology giant did not selectively pick what its expert was looking at when analyzing how consumers use the service. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ultimately sent back the parties in a landmark antitrust case to try to determine who collated the data that Mark Israel used in his initial expert report for Google, looking at consumer use data to assess just how much power the company maintains in search for both users and advertisers. But not before a DOJ...

