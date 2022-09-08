Where States Stand On The Legality Of Abortion

By Amanda Zablocki and Mikela Sutrina (September 8, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 5, Indiana joined 19 other states whose laws criminalize abortion prior to viability in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In many of these states, performing an illegal abortion constitutes a felony, giving rise to significant civil and criminal penalties, including jail time. While it remains to be seen which of these laws ultimately survives the many court challenges currently under way, providers are struggling to understand the line between what is legal and what constitutes a crime. That question, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. We provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS