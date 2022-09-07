State Judges Defend Election Rule Review Power To Justices

By Katie Buehler (September 7, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A group of the country's top judges has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm the long-held power of state judiciaries to review redistricting maps and rules enacted by state legislatures relating to federal elections as the court examines the North Carolina Supreme Court's decision to toss allegedly unconstitutional congressional maps. The Conference of Chief Judges — which is composed of the chief judge of the highest court in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Virgin Islands – filed an amicus brief Tuesday in a challenge launched by North...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS