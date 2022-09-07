Amazon Antitrust Class Claims Shouldn't Be Cut, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (September 7, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge recommended a court deny Amazon's motion to strike class claims accusing it and the country's five largest publishers of colluding to constrain the bookselling market, saying Wednesday the motion is premature and unsupported. In a 6-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo recommended U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods deny a motion to strike Bookends & Beginnings LLC's class claims against the so-called Big 5 publishers: HarperCollins Publishers, Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan Publishers Ltd. The magistrate judge noted that in order to strike class claims before the class certification...

