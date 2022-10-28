Celsius Network Gets OK To Auction, GWG To Raise Money

By Rick Archer (October 28, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network got the go-ahead to auction off its assets, bond seller GWG Holdings got permission to raise $630 million to pay back its bankruptcy loans and Axos Bank was hit with an $18.3 million verdict for pilfering MUFG Union Bank's Chapter 7 trustee deposit business. This is the week in bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS