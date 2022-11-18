FTX Chaos, Texas Utility Reorg OK'd, Student Debt Relieved

By Rick Archer (November 18, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- The tangled collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has dominated bankruptcy headlines, but the week also saw a Texas electric utility win approval for its multibillion-dollar restructuring plan and court approval for the cancellation of $6 billion in student debt. This is the week in bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS