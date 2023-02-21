Stockholders Seek Musk Give-Back In $56B Del. Tesla Pay Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 21, 2023, 10:01 PM EST) -- An attorney for Tesla stockholders argued Tuesday that Elon Musk should have to return some or all of a massive stock-based compensation plan cited by the company as a spur for its epic growth in recent years, branding it an unprecedented transfer of public company wealth....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS