Key Developments From State Attorneys General In 2022

By Michael Yaghi, Ketan Bhirud and Christopher Carlson (December 22, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- For lawyers and observers of state attorneys general, 2022 brought a year full of advocacy, enforcement actions, settlements and politics. With such an eventful year in the rearview mirror, this article highlights some significant occurrences in 2022 and predicts what 2023 may hold by considering existing trends....

