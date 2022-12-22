Disinformation Promoters Got Walloped In Court In 2022

By Hannah Albarazi (December 22, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- Defamation lawsuits accusing right-wing media personalities and companies of spreading conspiracy theories gained ground in 2022, with judges and juries sending the message that disseminating disinformation is not protected speech and those who promote it and profit from it can expect to face severe legal consequences....

